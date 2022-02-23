Brady provides update on Appere, Sowerby and Eppiah

Neither Louis Appere nor Jack Sowerby are expected to be out for the long-term but both appear unlikely to feature against Rochdale this weekend.

Sowerby hobbled off with a knee injury during Saturday's win over Colchester United and did not recover in time to face Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

Appere's omission in midweek was more of a surprise but he too picked up an injury at the weekend, and both men were missed as Town laboured to a goalless draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Appere missed Tuesday's game.

Whilst those two may miss out again on Saturday, one player who will be back is Shaun McWilliams. The midfielder has been suspended for the last two games but is now available again.

"We picked up two injuries at the weekend with Louis and Jack," confirmed Jon Brady.

"We don't think they will be too long, which is really good for us, but we feel we are in a moment where if we can get through this week injury-free, and get through Saturday, we will be able to get a few players back.

"We have had seven out overall on Tuesday with one suspended as well but we have Shaun back in the mix now and that's really important."

Josh Eppiah was a livewire off the bench in midweek and Cobblers improved significantly with him on the pitch as their attack suddenly clicked into life.

But he has just recovered from a calf injury and may not be risked from start again against Rochdale on Saturday - despite Brady's temptation.

"The subs gave us some freshness," he said. "We couldn't really bring Josh on for too much longer than that and Benny (Ashley-Seal) as well because we need to be careful with them and we're trying to get them back fit.