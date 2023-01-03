Cobblers boss Jon Brady faces an anxious wait before discovering the severity of the injuries suffered by Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams during Monday’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient.

Magloire has only recently come back from a long-term hamstring injury and Monday was his first start in nearly four months, however he lasted just 21 minutes after hobbling off with what looked a similar problem. McWilliams was then replaced by eventual match-winner Ben Fox shortly before half-time after he too felt his hamstring.

"There was at least one hamstring injury for them and two for us and that's so frustrating for a manager because you always seem to get a bit of pain with a big win like today,” said Brady afterwards.

Tyler Magloire lasted just 21 minutes on his first start in four months.

"I've got Shaun and Tyler who have had to come off. They will go for scans in the week and we'll see how long they will be so it's really bittersweet.

"We had a lot of players out at the start of the season but we got ourselves into a good position. We have some good young players but I need my best players available.”

Brady also confirmed that midfielder Jack Sowerby remains 'super ill' with a sickness bug that swept through the squad before Christmas, while striker Louis Appéré sat out Monday’s win as a precaution.

Brady added: "With Louis, it was one of those where he wasn't quite fit enough to be involved. It was a bit of a precaution and I don't think we would have been able to push him out there, even from the bench, so it was better for him to take a week out and play the longer game.”

Cobblers were planning a relatively quiet transfer window in January but those plans could change if any of the injuries prove significant.