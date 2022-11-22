Cobblers could potentially have nearly every player player back fit and available by the time they next play after Josh Eppiah returned to the bench at the weekend.

The Leicester City loanee is yet to start in the league this season and has missed the last five weeks with a muscle injury, but he was an unused substitute on Saturday when Cobblers beat Bradford City 3-1.

There was more positive news at Valley Parade where Aaron McGowan came through his first 90 minutes of the campaign and Akin Odimayo would have done likewise if not for cramp in the closing stages.

Josh Eppiah

Sam Hoskins will be back from suspension when Northampton are next in action – at home to Tranmere Rovers on December 3 – while Ali Koiki and Tyler Magloire are making good progress from their respective injuries.

"Tyler has got the all-clear this week to start stepping it up,” said manager Jon Brady. “Micheal Bolger has been under the pump but he's done brilliantly and Ash and Joe have helped get them back fit.

"Look at Aaron on Saturday, he got his first 90 minutes of the season and that was really good. We nearly got AK there as well but he just felt he was tightening up near the end.