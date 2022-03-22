Brady provides injury update on Magloire, Eppiah and Kanu

Tyler Magloire.

Jon Brady has confirmed that defender Tyler Magloire sustained a dislocated shoulder during Saturday's defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The on-loan Blackburn Rovers centre-back, who was playing in midfield, received lengthy treatment and eventually had to come off after being wrestled to the floor by Sam Finley.

Magloire has since headed back to his parent club and looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Tyler has dislocated his shoulder and he's gone back to Blackburn," confirmed Brady.

"They will assess him and he will probably spend the next week at home resting and then we will decide on the course of action.

"I think he will probably stay up there for another week or two thereafter and we will see but shoulder dislocations can be different for different people so we will have to wait and see.

"If you look back at it on the video, it was an awful challenge on him."

In more positive news, Josh Eppiah is back in full training and Idris Kanu will also be available again from next week.

Brady added: "Josh had a full week of running without breaking down last week, which is good, and he's then done some football training with the ball for the last two days.

"There's been no reaction so that's good so far and we will keep our fingers and toes crossed that he is able o come through the next few days.