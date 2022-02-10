Brady provides injury update from Sixfields

Aaron McGowan.

Jack Sowerby and Aaron McGowan remain doubtful for Saturday's trip to Port Vale but neither are expected to be out for the long-term.

The pair were substituted during last Saturday's win at Walsall and both then missed the midweek victory over Newport County.

They appear unlikely to feature again this weekend but their scan results have not revealed any serious injury.

"Both Jack and Aaron have had scans and they will be touch and go for the weekend," said manager Jon Brady.

"They have both come through but it's not quite a clean bill of health.

"It's just a few little issues, not big issues, but little issues. Will the weekend be too soon? We're not sure at the moment but it shouldn't be too long for either of them."

Cobblers' January recruits are also gradually making their way up to full match sharpness.

Bez Lubala lasted an hour on his first start in midweek, Idris Kanu played another 30 minutes, Josh Eppiah was given a late run-out and Louis Appere played his second 90 minutes in the space of four days.

"All we're trying to do at the moment is build the minutes in them," Brady added.

"You look at Chanka (Zimba), we really felt we had built the minutes right with him and then on his first start he pulls his hamstring.

"Bez hadn't played in a year, Idris had missed a month and a half because he went to AFCON and didn't play, and Josh has only had 70 minutes in three months.

"It's how we manipulate that and how we get them minutes and build those minutes and it was so pleasing to come out with a win on Tuesday but also get more game-time for the new players.