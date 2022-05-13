Brady proud of 'strong connection' created between fans, players and staff ahead of play-off campaign

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says he is proud of the ‘strong connection’ created between fans, coaches and players this season, and hopes it can help drive the team towards success in the League Two play-offs.

Town’s players will need all the help they can get given the way in which the regular season ended when they head to Field Mill for the first leg of the semi-final on Saturday evening.

But a close bond on and off the pitch is something that Brady has driven since taking permanent charge 12 months ago, and the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion could only galvanise the club further.

"From the outset, when we met our supporters at the start of the season, they wanted a team that they could be proud of and a team that would go out there and give their all for the club and for the town,” said Brady.

"Over a 46-game period, the output of these players has been exceptional and they have given everything they have got.

"I feel that our town and our fans are hugely appreciative of all of the efforts we have given and I think we have created a strong connection through the players, through the staff and through our results with our fans and and with the town.

"I thought it was excellent at the end of the game at Barrow when the fans were trying to pick me up and I love that about our supporters.

"In the end I didn't need picking up but I thought it was a lovely touch by them all. We weren't far away from the fans and I went into the crowd and the players weren't far away either and they felt that and they appreciated that.

"We appreciate their efforts and we are trying to give back with everything we've got."

Liam Roberts is suspended for tomorrow’s first leg so Jonny Maxted will start in goal, while there are major doubts over the fitness of right-back Aaron McGowan.