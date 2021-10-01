Brady predicts lofty finishing position for League Two newcomers ahead of Sixfields visit

Sutton United have quickly acclimatised to EFL football.

Jon Brady has warned Cobblers fans and players that Saturday’s game against League Two newcomers Sutton United will be among the toughest his side face all season.

Sutton gained promotion to the EFL for the first time in the club’s 123-year history when clinching the National League title last season.

After a slow start to the campaign, United have won three of their last four and sit 14th in the early standings, four points behind the Cobblers with a game in hand.

So whilst casual observers might expect a routine home win at Sixfields on Saturday, Brady is preparing his side for a stern examination as the two clubs meet for the first time ever.

“I think they’ve won four of their last five in all competitions so they are really hitting their straps at the moment,” said Brady.

“They are a strong, well-organised team who play 4-4-2 and the assistant manager there, Jason Goodliffe, is a good friend of mine, we played together and he’s a very good coach.

“Matt Gray, the manager, has done an exceptionally well after winning the National League and usually teams who do that come up League Two and are strong and they have done very well so far.

“I’ve said all along in this league, it’s very even. You look at their position in the league and their recent form, it’s another tough game.”

Sutton are yet to win away this season but having watched them a few times, Brady believes they will be flirting with the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

He added: “You look at them, and people will see them on Saturday, I say now that they will finish in the top 10 this season, mark my words.

“They went through a bout of COVID and it always takes time to work through that. We found that ourselves in pre-season.

“We will respect them fully and we are preparing as best we can and again it will be about the fine margins so we just have to make sure we are brilliant at what we want to do at the weekend.”

In injury news, Brady has no fresh concerns, while Aston Villa loanee Dominic Revan is edging closer to appearing in the matchday squad for the first time.

“We had an in-house game this week and he got through another 80 minutes in that and it continues to be a work-in-progress to get him up to speed coming from where he’s been with his injury,” Brady added.