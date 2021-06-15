Brady predicts Cobblers fans will enjoy watching 'pacey' Connolly

Dylan Connelly during his days at Bradford City. Picture: Getty.

Dylan Connolly's pace was one of the main attractions for Cobblers boss Jon Brady after the Dublin-born winger completed his move to Sixfields.

The 26-year-old has followed Mitch Pinnock, Nicke Kabamba and Paul Lewis in signing a two-year contract with the Cobblers this summer.

Predominantly a winger who can also play at wing-back or through the middle, Connolly has pace to burn and will fit into the high-energy, high-intensity style of football Brady wants from his team next season.

"Dylan is a wide player with a lot of pace," said Town's manager. "He is direct, he takes on defenders and can deliver good quality balls in to the area.

"Dylan is a good age with a lot of experience of both League One and League Two as well as playing in Scotland and we believe he is the type of player who supporters will enjoy watching and can have them on the edge of their seats. He has that spark to his game.

"I think is particularly important to have options in the squad in the attacking areas to help you play with a high level of energy and intensity.