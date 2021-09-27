Brady praises 'unbelievable' Rose and hails Town's 'incredible' away fans

Danny Rose had to be patched up after taking a nasty blow to the head during the second-half of Saturday's game. Picture: Pete Norton.

Jon Brady was once again blown away by the 'humbling' support of Northampton's away fans after nearly 700 made the 300-mile round trip up to Salford City on Saturday.

Despite the long trek, the 677 Cobblers supporters at Moor Lane was the third highest away attendance in League Two at the weekend, behind only Bristol Rovers and Oldham Athletic.

"When you see the busses line up outside the ground and you see close to 700 making the trip up, it's incredible," said Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All we can do is reward them back with hard work, effort and performances like that and I hope they appreciate it because we hugely appreciate their support.

"It must be one of the best in League Two in terms of away attendances and we're humbled by that and hopefully we're showing them we give everything to the cause because that's the best way to pay them back."

Cobblers fans were twice sent into raptures as Paul Lewis and then Mitch Pinnock headed their side in front, but by full-time they were made to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Whilst he didn't get on the score sheet, Danny Rose impressed at Moor Lane, claiming the assist for Lewis' opener and crucially clearing off the line when the score was 1-1.

Rose, who was bizarrely picked at left wing-back in the official League Two Team of the Week, was also in the wars throughout and had to be patched up after taking a nasty blow to the head in the second-half.

"Danny has one hell of a cut to the head but that's what you get from Rosey, he puts his body on the line and he's wholehearted," Brady added.

"His effort is unbelievable and I thought he led the line really well today. He never gives opposition defences a moment's peace and I'm really pleased with his performance.