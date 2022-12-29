Brady praises 'magnificent' Cobblers in wake of defeat to Swindon
An upbeat Jon Brady admitted he was left scratching his head after praising Cobblers' 'magnificent' performance during their 2-1 defeat to Swindon Town at Sixfields.
The home side missed two good chances inside the first 25 minutes and were made to pay when Tyrese Shade's thumping finish broke the deadlock and gave Swindon a fortuitous half-time lead.
The frustration around Sixfields only grew in the second-half as visiting goalkeeper Solomon Brynn continued to keep Town at bay almost singlehandedly, and his heroics between the sticks became even more crucial when Marcel Lavinier doubled the advantage with a wonder strike.
Sam Hoskins did curl home a late consolation for his 15th of a superb season, but it was not to be Northampton's night.
"It's a bit of a head scratcher to be honest," said Brady. "We dominated the game for long periods and that shows on the stats.
"We had 15 corners to their three and took 19 shots and their goalkeeper has made save after save.
"Mitch (Pinnock) has that one in the first-half where everyone thinks he should score and the ref gives a goal-kick but the goalkeeper actually got his toe to it and that's why it went wide.
"Their first goal then comes from that and it's offside as well.
"Jonny Williams was off so that's frustrating to take, but I can't fault our players because we have played magnificently tonight and we're on the end of the loss.
"The first goal comes from Swindon's first chance after 25 minutes, then they have another shot from 25 yards that goes into the top corner, which we should close down, and they have another shot from distance, but that's all they had.
"We had chance after chance but unfortunately we have come out on the wrong side of it."