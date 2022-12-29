The home side missed two good chances inside the first 25 minutes and were made to pay when Tyrese Shade's thumping finish broke the deadlock and gave Swindon a fortuitous half-time lead.

The frustration around Sixfields only grew in the second-half as visiting goalkeeper Solomon Brynn continued to keep Town at bay almost singlehandedly, and his heroics between the sticks became even more crucial when Marcel Lavinier doubled the advantage with a wonder strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Hoskins did curl home a late consolation for his 15th of a superb season, but it was not to be Northampton's night.

Jon Brady shows his frustration during the Cobblers' 2-1 defeat to Swindon on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

"It's a bit of a head scratcher to be honest," said Brady. "We dominated the game for long periods and that shows on the stats.

"We had 15 corners to their three and took 19 shots and their goalkeeper has made save after save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mitch (Pinnock) has that one in the first-half where everyone thinks he should score and the ref gives a goal-kick but the goalkeeper actually got his toe to it and that's why it went wide.

"Their first goal then comes from that and it's offside as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jonny Williams was off so that's frustrating to take, but I can't fault our players because we have played magnificently tonight and we're on the end of the loss.

"The first goal comes from Swindon's first chance after 25 minutes, then they have another shot from 25 yards that goes into the top corner, which we should close down, and they have another shot from distance, but that's all they had.

Advertisement Hide Ad