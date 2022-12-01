Brady praises defender's form and explains how McWilliams' move to new role came about

Such is the relentless nature of the football season, it is not often that managers and coaches are afforded the opportunity to work with their players in any great detail.

November for the Cobblers, however, was an unusually sparse month. Only three games – none of which were in midweek – allowed Jon Brady and his coaching staff plenty of extra time to work more in-depth with his players on the training pitch.

That hard work paid off with impressive wins and performances at Gillingham and Bradford, and the value of good coaching can also be seen in the evolution and improvement of individuals, none more so than Shaun McWilliams.

Jon Brady.

Only recently did Brady pull his young midfielder to one side and speak to him about playing a more attacking role, something McWilliams has since relished. He scored one of several chances in the 3-1 win at Valley Parade and also went close the week before against Gillingham.

"We really work in detail with individuals,” explained Brady. “There's little nuances and intricacies to help them become better and guide them and that's when I feel I really come to life – there’s nothing better than improving individuals.

"One of the things we do is find the strength of an individual and we help them and guide them to show it within the team on the pitch. We have looked at our strengths and our weaknesses and with the shape we have played recently, it has suited Shaun to play in a more forward position.

"With his pace and energy, he has been given the licence to break the opposition line and get forward but he's got other parameters as well where he's got to make sure he's in certain positions on the transitions against us.

"He has to deliver that himself and we can't make split-second decisions for him. We have opened some options for him, certainly offensively, and we have given him guidance but he is the one delivering and taking charge and I'm looking forward to seeing him express himself more.”

The same could also apply to Akin Odimayo. Normally a right-back or central defender, the 23-year-old has impressed at left-back in the last two games, proving a more than able deputy for the injured Ali Koiki.

"I'm pleased with AK,” Brady added. “I think there's more to come from him but he's added some solidity to us on that side and a physicality as well that I've felt we have needed.