Brady praises Cobblers' heart and desire as they play out Sixfields stalemate with Wigan
The Cobblers made it just two defeats in their past 11 Sky Bet League One games as they shared the spoils with an impressive Latics side, who enjoyed a whopping 67 per cent possession.
Sam Hoskins fired the Cobblers in front with his 13th goal of the season on 16 minutes, calmly slotting home from the penalty spot after Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle hauled down Kieron Bowie in the area.
But Wigan got the equaliser their efforts probably deserved on 64 minutes, veteran striker Josh Magennis poking home from close range to make it 1-1 and that was how it stayed.
"Wigan are a good side, they move the ball well and cause you all sorts of problems with their shape," said Brady.
"They pull you apart constantly, and we knew that would happen.
"It was the hardest I have had to work all week to try and nullify all of that, and the boys worked extremely hard.
"Then you look at their resources and what they bring on, Charlie Wyke, Callum McManaman, the Smiths, and jeez.
"But what we have got is heart and huge desire, and we dig in.
"I think their position in the table is pretty false, and without the points deduction they'd be in and around us, so I feel overall, although it can be better, I am quite pleased with that today."
The point sees the Cobblers stay in ninth place in the league one table.