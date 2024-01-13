Brady praises Cobblers' heart and desire as they play out Sixfields stalemate with Wigan

Jon Brady was delighted with his side's heart and desire as they drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic at Sixfields on Saturday.

Tyreece Simpson on the attack for the Cobblers in their 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Cobblers made it just two defeats in their past 11 Sky Bet League One games as they shared the spoils with an impressive Latics side, who enjoyed a whopping 67 per cent possession.

Sam Hoskins fired the Cobblers in front with his 13th goal of the season on 16 minutes, calmly slotting home from the penalty spot after Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle hauled down Kieron Bowie in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Wigan got the equaliser their efforts probably deserved on 64 minutes, veteran striker Josh Magennis poking home from close range to make it 1-1 and that was how it stayed.

"Wigan are a good side, they move the ball well and cause you all sorts of problems with their shape," said Brady.

"They pull you apart constantly, and we knew that would happen.

"It was the hardest I have had to work all week to try and nullify all of that, and the boys worked extremely hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then you look at their resources and what they bring on, Charlie Wyke, Callum McManaman, the Smiths, and jeez.

"But what we have got is heart and huge desire, and we dig in.

"I think their position in the table is pretty false, and without the points deduction they'd be in and around us, so I feel overall, although it can be better, I am quite pleased with that today."