Brady pleased with work-out against Nottingham Forest and hints at another signing for Cobblers

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was satisfied with a productive afternoon’s work for his squad after their preparations for the new season gathered pace with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Nottingham Forest U23s at Loughborough.

Young players and new signings were all involved for Northampton who won the game 2-1 through goals from Sam Hoskins and Liam Cross. The match was played in six 15-minute intervals.

"It was a really good workout,” said Brady. “We played against a very competitive Forest U23s team and it was a very good test for us and most of the group got two 45 minutes under their belt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There were no knocks and it’s just really important for the players to get a touch on the ball and feel their way back into a game. We worked very hard yesterday in training and it’s pleasing to come out of today with no injuries and now we look forward to going away to Scotland."

A number of youngsters featured in the game, including Miguel Ngwa, Peter Abimbola and 16-year-old defender Josh Tomlinson.

Brady added: "It’s excellent for the young lads to be involved and I’m pleased with the senior pros for coaching them through it – that’s important and it’s great for the young boys to get that connection with the more senior players. We want to have that connection at the club.

"You look at Josh Tomlinson, a 16-year-old playing in a game like that. I thought he acquitted himself very well.”

Cobblers head to Scotland on Monday but Brady is hoping to have at least one more new face in the door before they leave.