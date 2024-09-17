Tyler Roberts

Jon Brady liked what he saw from debutant Tyler Roberts during Saturday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers.

The 25-year-old came straight in for his first start after joining on deadline day and his performance in an attacking midfield role was the big positive on an otherwise disappointing afternoon at Sixfields.

"Tyler did brilliantly in the press,” said Brady. “He intercepted the ball a few times and that's how we get in for the penalty and then obviously he's put through Callum (Morton) for two further chances so you can see how good his vision is on the ball.

"But again he had limited minutes today because he's another one that we need to protect and get up to speed and build. He's a young player who only had seven or eight starts last season so we will be careful with him and we're playing catch up a little bit.

"We are trying to build minutes with certain players but when everyone is fit, you have some tough selection problems but those are good problems to have.”

Although Cobblers were not at their best during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat, things might have been different had they made more of some promising moments, especially in the first half.

"We could have made better decisions,” Brady added. “It's frustrating because we looked good in those moments and then the subs really added energy to us. Our ball speed and the way we passed the ball was a lot quicker when they came on.

"We got into the final third and Sam (Hoskins) has a shot, Tariqe (Fosu) has a shot and we're nearly there on a few occasions but it's frustrating.

"We gave the ball back to them too many times. We need to be better on the ball and we need to be braver in certain areas of the pitch.”