Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted it won’t win any awards for game of the season but he was nonetheless pleased with the ‘gritty’ and ‘determined’ nature of his side’s performance in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Carlisle United.

The blustery conditions made for an extremely disjointed and bitty game at Sixfields but Town got the job done as Kieron Bowie’s first half finish and a spectacular individual goal from Ali Koiki in stoppage-time officially confirmed their League One status for another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The wind and the conditions made it quite a turgid game today and it was hard for both teams,” admitted Brady. "We actually wanted to win the toss before kick-off and turn them around so we'd have the wind behind us but obviously we lost it and we had to go against the wind.

"The first half was really difficult and we couldn't get out but we were gritty and determined and it was great to get the result in the end.”

Carlisle joined Northampton in winning promotion last season but defeat at Sixfields confirmed that they will make an immediate return to the fourth tier.

Brady added: "You feel for Carlisle, before the game you have to be focused and there's no room for any sympathy but I had a chat with Paul Simpson afterwards and they are a good club with good people.