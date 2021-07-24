Brady pleased with 'good performance' against Birmingham
Northampton Town 3 Birmingham City 2
No injuries, more minutes for key players and an entertaining victory over Championship opposition gave Jon Brady plenty to smile about following his side's friendly with Birmingham City.
Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock scored in the first-half before Caleb Chukwuemeka bagged the winner as the Cobblers ran out 3-2 winners at Sixfields.
"Overall it was a good performance but it was just another step towards where we want to be with our fitness," said Brady.
"More and more players are getting 90 minutes and now most have played 90. By Tuesday, we hope all of the group will have had 90 minutes under their belt, which is the most pleasing thing.
"I've also spoken to the medical staff and I think we've come away with a clean bill of health again and that's very important.
"There was good intensity in the game, especially in the first-half, and overall everyone is fit and well and the players have got more important minutes in their legs."