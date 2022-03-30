Brady pleased with Appéré's progress after his January move to Cobblers

Striker Louis Appéré is performing in line with Jon Brady's expectations after his move to the Cobblers two months ago.

The 23-year-old has started 10 of Town's 12 league games since joining the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal at the end of the January transfer window.

He has not scored since netting the winner on his debut at Walsall, but he has collected three assists and caught the eye with his link play in and around the penalty box.

Appéré also arrived at Sixfields with the reputation of a hard-working, hard-running striker and that has been apparent in all of his appearances.

"Louis is still a young guy learning his trade," said Brady. "He works extremely hard for the group and from what we saw of him before he joined, he is delivering everything we knew he could deliver.

"The one thing I would say, the intensity of League Two compared to the Scottish league, where they mostly play once a week, it is a lot more intense and it's a lot for the body to get used to because he's been playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

"After 60 or 70 minutes, sometimes he's emptied the tank but the great thing about Louis, he goes wholeheartedly into it and gives it everything he's got and at times he has run out but that's only because he's so selfless in his approach to his work and for what he does for the team.

"What's great now is that we have players who can come on and add that real energy to the group. He's also got connections with the players around him and he's added assists to his game.

"He's playing in a deeper role, more so a false nine position where he picks the ball up and drives with it, and it was a great little connection between him and Sam (Hoskins) for the goal on Saturday.