Brady pleased by Fox return, but will continue to play 'longer game' on player fitness

The pre-season friendly at St James Park was played out in miserable conditions with heavy rain falling throughout, but there was still plenty to brighten the mood of the Cobblers fans who made the trip to the south of the county.

Town played in a controlled manner as they secured their first win and their first goals of the summer, with trialists Hayden Lindley and Khanya Leshabela netting either side of Gareth Dean's effort for a strong and purposeful Brackley side.

There were no fresh injury concerns from what was a competitive encounter, and perhaps most importantly and significantly the match saw the return to action of three of the Cobblers' key players, namely skipper Jon Guthrie, full-back Aaron McGowan and midfielder Ben Fox.

Ben Fox played his first match for more than five months as the Cobblers beat Brackley Town 2-1 on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

None of them had kicked a ball since they were injured last season so Brady was pleased to see them all back out there, but he was particularly chuffed to see Fox back on the field of play after more than five months on the sidelines.

Fox damaged ankle ligaments making a tackle in the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Valentine's Day, and it has been a long road back for the former Grimsby Town man.

But he looked in great shape as he got through the final 15 minutes at Brackley, and Brady admits it was a big moment for the 25-year-old.

"It was back in February when he got injured making that block tackle that probably saved a certain goal in the match, and that is the type of player he is," said the Cobblers boss.

Aaron McGowan (left) and Jon Guthrie both returned to action for the Cobblers at Brackley Town on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"He had limited minutes on Saturday but sub-consciously and psychologically for him to cross that white line was probably a really big boost seeing he has been out for so long."

Fox, McGowan and Guthrie all made their returns on Saturday, but there is every chance they will now sit out Tuesday night's trip to Kidderminster Harriers as Brady continues his careful re-introduction of the 10 first team players that ended last season injured.

Jack Sowerby, Akin Odimayo and Ali Koiki were all left out at Brackley having made similar cameos in last Tuesday's 1-0 Sixfields defeat to Birmingham City, and those three are set to feature at Aggborough in what is the Cobblers' penultimate friendly before the season starts on August 5.

It is all part of a delicate fitness that Brady and the club's medical team, with the Cobblers boss admitting he is having to play 'the longer game' to ensure the players only return when they are ready - even though they are all itching to get back in the action.

"Every single one of the players who has been injured are really keen to get back in the mix, and they all want to be involved in that first game of the season," said Brady.

"But we have to play the longer game, because to do what we did last season, and have the success and gain promotion, that came at a cost. It was great to get the promotion, but unfortunately the cost is that it has eaten into this pre-season.

"I have to look at the longer term approach, and make sure that we don't hurt them early.

