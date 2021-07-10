Brady pleased after a positive day all-round for Cobblers at Sileby

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood watch on at Sileby.

It was a productive day all-round for Jon Brady and the Cobblers after they put six goals past Northampton Sileby Rangers in their opening pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Liam Cross' early opener was followed by two goals apiece for Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock before Benny Ashley-Seal added a sixth.

Whilst Brady will not read anything into his side's performance given the opposition, it was a beneficial afternoon's work and a positive way to start pre-season.

"It was more about us trying to get some connections over the pitch, which is something we talked about during the week," said Brady.

"It's obviously a work in progress and there's a lot to build on - I wouldn't read too much into the game.

"It was a little fitness exercise as much as anything. We worked hard in the week and extremely hard yesterday so the players were fatigued going into the game.

"There were nice little bits and pieces but nothing to write home about."

Brady was also delighted to see fans back in the ground with 550 Cobblers supporters allowed in at Fernie Fields.

"It's so lovely to see people around the place - it's just fantastic to have fans back," he added.

"As I said earlier in the week, we want to try and connect us back to them and them back to us and it's also a fantastic facility here at Sileby.