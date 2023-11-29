Brady: Players carried out game plan perfectly in Blackpool win
Manager Jon Brady couldn’t have been happier with the way his players carried out the specific instructions they were given after he masterminded Tuesday’s excellent 2-1 victory over Blackpool.
Cobblers recorded three successive League One wins for the first time in nearly six years when Kieron Bowie’s composed first half finish was followed by a late winner from Sam Hoskins on a brilliant night at Bloomfield Road.
Blackpool, to the surprise of some, often went long and direct with their attacks during Tuesday’s game but that only seemed to play into Northampton’s hands as the visitors defended resolutely whilst also carrying a constant threat on the break.
Brady said: "There's more confidence in the group and that comes with winning games, but we came here with a game plan and the boys delivered it superbly.
"We knew there would be times where we would have to suffer but I thought we forced them into playing a lot of long balls. They throw it away to try and get it back but we knew that was probably going to happen and we had a game plan to deal with it.
"I thought the way we jumped them was quite good we picked up a lot of second balls and then on top of that we played some good football and we broke their back-line a lot.
"They try to counter-press and jump all over you but we played back through them and when they came forward, we broke their back-line and I was really pleased with a lot of things tonight.”
Brady was reluctant to give too much away when asked for specific details in how his side managed to blunt Blackpool's previously free-scoring attack.
He added: "There was a certain way we wanted to play and you could see that and I was really happy with how we implemented it because we forced them long and then we dealt with that.
"I wouldn't want to give too much away but I'm happy for the boys because to back up the way they played on Saturday, that's three league wins in a row.
"I said before the game that everyone had written us off. They beat Shrewsbury 4-0 at home and they went and won 4-0 at Portsmouth, who hadn't lost all season, and I think everyone on the outside felt it would be tough for us to get anything from this game, but I’m so pleased with how we played.”