By James Heneghan
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Cobblers boss Jon Brady plans to make the most of an unscheduled break from action.

Northampton were due to host Portsmouth at Sixfields this weekend but international call-ups mean they will go two weeks without a game between trips to Shrewsbury and Bolton.

"You just have to accept that this might happen at League One level,” said Brady. “A lot of teams in this divisions have players called up by their international teams so it’s something you have to be prepared for.

Jon BradyJon Brady
"You might have to change your timetable because it’s important to try and use it to your advantage. Some players will need rest, some might need topping up and some need to kick on a little bit. It’s about getting the balance but it’s just an opportunity to hit that refresh button for players and the staff as well.

"There are players who certainly need a bit of rest after a busy few weeks so that will be important and we’ll use it to our advantage.”

