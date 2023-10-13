Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers boss Jon Brady plans to make the most of an unscheduled break from action.

Northampton were due to host Portsmouth at Sixfields this weekend but international call-ups mean they will go two weeks without a game between trips to Shrewsbury and Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You just have to accept that this might happen at League One level,” said Brady. “A lot of teams in this divisions have players called up by their international teams so it’s something you have to be prepared for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady

"You might have to change your timetable because it’s important to try and use it to your advantage. Some players will need rest, some might need topping up and some need to kick on a little bit. It’s about getting the balance but it’s just an opportunity to hit that refresh button for players and the staff as well.