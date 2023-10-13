Brady plans to take advantage of enforced break after Portsmouth game is called off
Northampton were due to host Portsmouth at Sixfields this weekend but international call-ups mean they will go two weeks without a game between trips to Shrewsbury and Bolton.
"You just have to accept that this might happen at League One level,” said Brady. “A lot of teams in this divisions have players called up by their international teams so it’s something you have to be prepared for.
"You might have to change your timetable because it’s important to try and use it to your advantage. Some players will need rest, some might need topping up and some need to kick on a little bit. It’s about getting the balance but it’s just an opportunity to hit that refresh button for players and the staff as well.
"There are players who certainly need a bit of rest after a busy few weeks so that will be important and we’ll use it to our advantage.”