Brady pays tribute to Cobblers chairman ahead of 200th game

Kelvin Thomas

Jon Brady believes chairman Kelvin Thomas deserves a lot of credit for where the club is today as he prepares for his 200th game in charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers have improved every year under Brady’s leadership, finishing fourth in League Two in 2021/22, third in 2022/23 and then 14th in League One in 2023/24, the club’s highest EFL finish in 15 years.

But Brady, who celebrates his 200th game as manager at Stevenage tonight, believes there are plenty of others at the club who deserve credit for that progression aside from him, most notably Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there needs to be huge congratulations to the chairman,” said Brady. “A lot of people have knocked him for the stand and the land behind the ground and all that but he’s powered through and he remains hugely positive with people and with the supporters.

"He’s taken a lot of stick but he’s delivered and behind that we have tried to deliver on the pitch. The beauty of it is that we always stay strong in-house no matter what’s going on outside. There will always be criticism, that’s just this day and age and you have to take it on the chin.

"We know what we’re doing and we know the context we’re all working within. The plaudits for where the club is at can’t go to myself, they should go to all of my staff and everything who works at the club.

"We went to the EFL night with the disabled group and it was just an incredible night. You have Russ who’s been doing that for over 30 years and people like him deserve so much credit.

"The chairman has done brilliantly to pull it all together and then James (Whiting) gives me an opportunity and I’m just grateful for that. It’s our town and we’re very proud of it.”