Brady 'overwhelmed' by 'brilliant' support of Cobblers fans

‘These are tough times for a lot of people but they are spending their hard-earned money going all the way up to Carlisle to support us and it's just overwhelming.’

By James Heneghan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST
Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady

Jon Brady says he and his players are ‘overwhelmed’ by the ‘brilliant’ support of Cobblers fans after their efforts at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Nearly 600 supporters made the 500-mile round trip to Cumbria and they were in fine voice throughout the 90 minutes as their injury-decimated side battled to an admirable and potentially valuable away point.

Before kick-off at Carlisle, Town’s players all made a point of going over to the away fans and applauding them, something which was appreciated and reciprocated.

"The support was amazing,” he said. “They made great noise and I felt they drowned out the home support – they were absolutely brilliant and we really appreciate it.

"One thing we wanted to do was go over to them before the game and really rally them and the boys did that. They stuck with us throughout the whole match and we are very grateful for that today, especially in the current climate.

"These are tough times for a lot of people but they are spending their hard-earned money going all the way up to Carlisle to support us and it's just overwhelming.

"If they can get down to Sutton and get behind us, we will really appreciate it. You saw again on Saturday that the lads are giving everything and we will fight all the way until the end.”

Even without seven first-team defenders against Carlisle, Cobblers kept their ninth clean sheet in the last 16 games.

Brady added: "It's a very good achievement and it shows the organisation and the intelligence of the players and their work ethic as well so we're really pleased with that.

"They are all big games now with four to go but we have a target of what we feel we need and we will keep pushing towards that target."

