Jon Brady and Marc Leonard struck up a strong relationship last season

Jon Brady could not hide his delight after convincing Marc Leonard to rejoin the Cobblers on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

There has been plenty of interest in the 21-year-old midfielder this summer, with top-half League One and even some Championship clubs enquiring, but he’s chosen a return to Sixfields, much to Brady’s delight. Leonard played 48 games in all competitions last season and was a crucial part of Town’s promotion-winning side.

"Marc needs very little in the way of introduction from me," said Brady. "Anyone who watched him play last season will know what he can bring to the team and the role he can play. Marc was statistically right at the very top of midfielders in League Two last season and one of the top performing players in the division across all positions.

"What this move shows, as did the move to bring Kieron Bowie back, is that players value the atmosphere we have created at the club, they value the development work we do with players and they enjoy the environment we have created.

"The fact that two Premier League clubs are willing to send a young player back to us for a second loan spell shows they value and respect the work we do too, the set up we have and the progress the players are making.

"There was a huge amount of interest in Marc this summer and we are delighted we have been able to secure his return and I think his signing, as well as the arrival of Tyreece earlier this week, shows the value of being patient in the transfer market.

