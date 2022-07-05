Brady over the moon to clinch deal for Bournemouth's Sherring as Cobblers beat competition from Wrexham, Cambridge and Tranmere

Sam Sherring during his Torquay days.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was over the moon to make young defender Sam Sherring his sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old centre-back agreed a two-year deal at Sixfields on Tuesday morning and has already linked up with his new team-mates at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where Town are currently based for a pre-season training camp.

Sherring was highly sought-after but he turned down numerous offers in favour of moving to Sixfields where he will hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow centre-backs Charlie Goode, Fraser Horsfall and Aaron Pierre, all of whom improved significantly during their time at Northampton.

"Sam is a player who is a good age with an excellent pedigree and a decent amount of experience of first-team football," said Brady.

"We have monitored him closely during his loan spells in League One where he did well and he has been close to AFC Bournemouth's first-team having come through their academy system. He is a centre-back but he can play anywhere across the back line, he is mobile and comfortable on the ball.

"Sam is also a leader out on the pitch and that is important. He has a real desire to learn and improve and what has impressed us is that he chose to go out on loan a number of times to gain experience and test himself playing senior football over the last few seasons, learning how to deal with the physical battles that brings.”

League One clubs Cheltenham and Cambridge were both rumoured to be keen on Sherring, while Stockport, Tranmere and big-spending National League side Wrexham also showed an interest in his services.

Brady added: “There has been considerable and sustained interest in him this summer from clubs at a number of different levels including some clubs in League One and we are delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.