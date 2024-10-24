Tyler Magloire

Jon Brady was delighted for stoppage-time hero Tyler Magloire after his last-gasp header earned the Cobblers an ‘incredible point’ at Stockport County on Tuesday.

County only won promotion from League Two last season but their financial backing and impressive recruitment had them as one of the favourites to challenge at the top end of League One this term.

But they were unable to make their supposedly superior quality tell against Northampton on Tuesday. Despite controlling possession, the hosts struggled to create clear-cut chances and would have fallen behind had Tyler Roberts or Tariqe Fosu taken their chances.

"It's an incredible point against a team who have been tipped to be right up there,” said Brady. “They are able to buy whoever they want so it's a great point away from home.

"You need to keep picking up points and every point should be celebrated because it's such a tough league. The penalty was hugely frustrating because Tyler hit the inside the post and the ball bounces back straight to the goalkeeper, and Tariqe had a volley which was blocked on the line.”

Fortunately, Louie Barry’s controversial penalty was cancelled out by Magloire's 93rd minute header.

"It was a special moment for Tyler,” Brady added. “There was a round of applause for him in the changing room and it's all building blocks for him. He came on at the weekend and I said how well he did in his defensive work.

"We needed someone to be pop up and be aggressive. If you watch the goal back and see where he runs from, he attacks it with everything he's got. I'm not so sure he actually knew he had scored!

"But he threw himself at it and it's a great header. These are massive steps forward for him from where he's been. It's life and you have to keep moving forward. He's stepping up now and he looks stronger and fitter and I'm very pleased for him.”