Brady outlines where high-flying Cobblers can still improve

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady remains unsatisfied by the contribution from some of his fringe players and once again says more is needed ahead of the busy festive period.

Town's excellent recent form - seven wins in nine league games - has largely been built around the same 12 or 13 players, with others struggling to make an impact.

Danny Rose has done well in place of Kion Etete up front and he will be needed again at Harrogate Town this weekend, but Brady requires others to step up, especially with injuries totting up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On where he wants to see improvement, Brady said: "I was really pleased with the win against Exeter but there are still areas we can improve.

"We have players that can play a certain way but I think we can be a lot more fluid in what we do at times, especially on the ball.

"I'm not saying we will be hugely expansive but I feel that's something we can get better at.

"I still feel the players who haven't had a lot of game-time recently need to really step up now because of injuries and the schedule.

"The squad is being stretched with six players out injured so we have to make sure and they have to make sure that they can jump in and really support our team.

"We want them to not only get in the team but make a difference and hold a place down - that would be really pleasing."

One player who has been in and out of the side is Jordan Flores.

The 26-year-old has only made six league starts this season and was substituted in midweek - despite only coming on at half-time.

"Looking at Jordan's career, he would want to be more consistent in games and he would want to be selected more but it's all down to performance," Brady added.

"I feel on Tuesday it was a really tough one to come on at half-time against a team who haven't lost since March because we were facing a strong headwind and it became a real battle in midfield.

"Every player has been in those situations and that's a very tough situation to go into but him coming off wasn't through his performance.

"All players deserve transparency so I explained to him and let him know why he came off and it was purely because we knew they would be loading the box and we needed more height and physicality.