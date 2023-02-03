Jon Brady says there is a lot more to Tete Yengi’s game than just his height and physical presence after the 6ft 5in forward joined the Cobblers on loan for the rest of the season.

After swapping England for Australia in 2021, when he left the Newcastle Jets for Ipswich Town, the 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Vaasan Palloseura in Finland’s top flight.

Cobblers started tracking him last year and spent most of January trying to agree a deal with Ipswich before a move was finally completed on deadline day. Whilst Yengi’s stature was clearly an attraction, he also has other qualities that made Brady keen to bring him to Sixfields.

Tete Yengi

"Tete, a fellow Aussie, he brings something different,” said the Town boss. "Tete was in Finland and he had a successful time over there.

"It's a tough league and a physical league and for a young man to travel all the way over from Australia and not sit at Ipswich in the summer, and to choose to go and get first-team football and play in Finland, it shows what he’s all about.

"He got an excellent return as a number nine out there in a team that was struggling in their league. People see how tall he is and might think we'll play up to him and it'll be about flick-ons and things like that, but technically he's very good and he's very good with his feet.

"You want to play more into him and he'll hold play up and he'll arrive in the box. He has quick feet in and around the box and he can shift it and move it and pass it into the net.

"He's got that rawness but he's got a lot of qualities that I feel can be refined and he can help us have a very successful end to the season.”

On Town’s transfer business in general, Brady said: "We're pleased with our business in January.

"With (Lee) Burgey going down injured, we needed to get a goalkeeper in to provide competition with Jonny Maxted and it's been really good to have (Tom) Kingy in the building.

"I said before that we had tracked Will (Hondermarck) for over a year so we are really pleased to have him on board. It's just about getting him up to full fitness now, and obviously we were happy to get the two in on deadline day.