Brady outlines Cobblers' recruitment strategy and the key attributes they look for in potential new signings

Jon Brady

Cobblers will adopt a similar approach to last summer when it comes to recruitment over the next few weeks and months, with a focus on players who fit Jon Brady’s high-energy, high-pressing style of football.

Town altered the way they target players at the start of last summer and their recruitment record since has been, by and large, impressive, with only a smattering of signings failing to work out. Most – Ali Koiki, Louis Appéré, Jon Guthrie and Mitch Pinnock among others – are seen as key players and remain under contract, while others, particularly Liam Roberts, have been linked with a move to clubs in higher divisions.

Cobblers are sure to be linked with a lot of names over the course of the summer but, as with last year, Brady will only sign players who align with his vision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will recruit to a style of play and I think that's what you saw last summer - we brought in power, pace and athleticism,” said Brady.

"We had a lot of pace and athleticism in our team towards the end of the season and I felt we delivered what we said we would and you could see how we tried to press teams and the energy we played with.

"At the start of the season we were resilient and more an out-of-possession team but we evolved that and by the end were starting to dominate a lot of games with our possession and how we tried to play.

"I'd love to be at that stage at the start of the season but it never works that way. It will depend on who comes in but we always want to improve.”

Expanding on that last point, Brady added: "It will depend on what comes in and I'll look at individuals first and foremost and how we can gel them and link them with the team.

"Once we had the group we had last time, I knew where we wanted to get to and we talked a lot about improving all the time in the first 10 games and I think that will be the case again.