Brady 'open-minded' about signing free agents as injury problems mount ahead of Scunthorpe United clash

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says he is 'open-minded' about dipping into the free agent market as injuries continue to hit his increasingly depleted squad.

Five players missed Saturday's win over Colchester United either through suspension or injury and then Jack Sowerby limped off in the second-half, leaving Town light in central midfield.

Northampton made six signings in January and whilst the transfer window is now shut, clubs can still recruit players on free transfers.

Jon Brady.

"I'm always open-minded about it, especially with the injuries we have been hit by at the moment," said Brady.

"I'm very open-minded and there's one or two people I know that are available at the moment, but who knows."

Brady appeared to suggest he has more injury concerns for tomorrow's game at Scunthorpe United when asked for an update at his Monday press conference, but he did not name names.

Sowerby would be the obvious doubt for Tuesday's fixture after hobbling off against Colchester with what looked like a reoccurrence of his knee issue.

Aaron McGowan and Louis Appere were also withdrawn in the second-half on Saturday, although neither appeared to be injured, while Josh Eppiah missed the game with a calf complaint and Chanka Zimba, Idris Kanu and Sid Nelson remain out for the longer term.

Shaun McWilliams will also be absent at Glanford Park as he serves the second of his two-game suspension.

"There are some doubts," confirmed Brady. "There are definitely some doubts for Tuesday night.