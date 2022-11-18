Town boast the third best away record in the league and have already beaten second-placed Stevenage and sixth-placed Swindon on the road and drawn with 10 men at league leaders Leyton Orient.

But there’s no respite this weekend when they will be met by a buoyant home crowd in West Yorkshire as Mark Hughes’ Bantams look to replace the Cobblers in the League Two automatic promotion positions.

Brady, though, just wants his players to concentrate on what needs to be done on the pitch to come away with all three points.

Jon Brady

He said: "You could get wrapped up in all of that but when we cross that white line, all we focus on is what happens on in the grass, not what goes on around it.

"Our group is used to these occasions and we have played a lot of big games in the last couple of years and we have come through those games with positive results.

"After the weekend, we will have played four of the current top six away from home this season and so far we have taken points from all of those games.

"Our away form is the third best in the league, two points off the best, so we are not focused on anything around the game, we are only focused on what we can do to impact the game and how we can get a positive result."

Bradford are one of only two teams to have a better away record than Northampton this season, but it’s a different tale on home turf where City have won only three of nine games, including none of the previous four. They were beaten by Harrogate in the FA Cup last time out at Valley Parade.

“Teams do come here and view it as a huge game, one they look forward to and raise their levels,” said Hughes. “I’m sick of hearing opposition managers saying that’s the best their team has played all year.

“It’s up to us to make sure we disappoint them and don’t give them any encouragement. As long as we do that and are really strong in key moments of the game, there is only a certain amount of confidence on a football field.