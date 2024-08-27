Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jon Brady believes the faster, more physical and more intense nature of modern football is contributing to the rise in injuries across the game, including at the Cobblers.

Town have been plagued by injuries over the last two seasons and their woes have continued at the start of the current campaign. Ben Fox has joined Jack Sowerby, Patrick Brough, Tom Eaves and Harvey Lintott on the sidelines while Jordan Willis limped off against Barnsley on Saturday and there were also concerns over one or two others.

However, it's not just Northampton who are suffering. According to analysis, there was a 15 per cent increase in the number of injuries last season compared with the past four campaigns.

"It's so frustrating,” said Brady. “The level of the game now is so intense. We have tried to put our finger on it but it's happening to a lot of teams. Hamstring injuries are up 90 per cent in the EFL. What else can we say? We try our best and do everything we can.

Tyler Magloire receives treatment from the physio

"The game is faster and more intense and you have more stoppage-time. There's the multi-ball system as well and maybe that's all adding to it. I'm not sure but it is very frustrating.”

Despite their injury issues, Cobblers fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Barnsley on Saturday as Liam McCarron and Jack Baldwin scored their first goals for the club.

Brady added: "Congratulations for Liam on his finish because that's his first goal in the EFL and I thought he caused them real problems.

"For the second, both players have gone for the ball and the keeper's mistimed it and punched Jack in the side of the head but he's followed through with a brave header. It was a brilliant goal from him. He obviously gave the ball away in the first minute of the second half but he made amends for that.

"I thought all the subs made an impact. Will (Hondermarck) came on at 2-0 down and added some solidity and strength in there and played forward and won his battles so he did very well.”