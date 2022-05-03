Brady not yet ready to rule McGowan out of Barrow game

Aaron McGowan.

Jon Brady is not yet ready to rule Aaron McGowan out of Saturday’s final game of the season at Barrow.

The right-back was forced off with a leg problem in the first-half of Northampton’s 1-1 draw with Exeter City on Saturday.

He appeared in a lot of pain and left Sixfields on crutches, and has since been sent for a scan to find out the severity of the injury.

The results of that scan are yet to be confirmed and Brady is hoping it will be good news. He had no other injury concerns ahead of training on Tuesday.

"Aaron obviously took a knock at the weekend so we are just waiting for his results,” said Brady.

"We will see what comes back. To have him available would be great and if we don’t, it will be disappointing but we will adjust.