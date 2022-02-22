Brady 'not worried' by Cobblers' poor record at Scunthorpe but says his players will need to be at their best

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says he and his players are 'in the moment' and will not waste energy worrying about the club's wretched record at Scunthorpe United.

Town head to Glanford Park this evening hoping to end their 21-game winless streak in away games at Scunthorpe, a run that stretches all the way back to 1980.

They have lost 5-0 and 7-0 since their last victory in this fixture while their most recent trip to Scunthorpe ended in a 3-0 defeat under Keith Curle in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glanford Park.

"I'm not worried about what has happened in the past," said Brady. "We are in the moment and each game is different and the next game is different.

"We have a different set of players and we have a different set of staff and the past means nothing to me.

"It's about how we attack them away at their place and how we play against them."

Scunthorpe are propping up the rest of the division this season but have been involved in some tight games recently, losing only narrowly to Town's promotion rivals Port Vale and Newport County.

"I expect a Keith Hill side to give everything and to be very well organised and have a game plan to try and beat us," Brady added.

"This is our next game and it'll be our toughest game of the year. We have 15 games to go and we're approaching the next game as our toughest test.

"Scunthorpe have been in nearly every game they have played in the last few weeks. We have watched them on the video and they have played well but have just been a bit unfortunate times.