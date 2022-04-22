Brady not fazed if Cobblers are 'written off' in battle for promotion

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood

Manager Jon Brady is not fazed if Cobblers have been ‘written off’ in the race for automatic promotion from League Two this season, saying his side are at their best when they have a point to prove.

Some had questioned Town’s top-three credentials following a run of three wins in 10 but back-to-back victories over the Easter weekend catapulted them back into contention.

Cobblers go into tomorrow’s game at Leyton Orient sitting fourth in Sky Bet League Two, two points behind third-placed Port Vale and level with Bristol Rovers. Sutton United are three points further back with a game in hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think we are probably at our best when our backs are against the wall and everyone has written us off,” said Brady.

"Certain sections of our own supporters and the media had written us off but I don’t mind it when we are fighting against everyone because that’s when we usually come out on top.

"We were happy with two wins over Easter and we feel we are in a really good place but, with three to go, we have to make sure we continue that moving forward.”

Cobblers face a tough assignment in their bid to make it three wins on the spin this weekend. Orient have been in fine form under Richie Wellens and are looking to finish in the top half of the table.

"Richie has given them a real lift,” Brady added. “They have won six out of eight and he's injected some energy and life into good, good players.

"They have a very good side. We felt they would be there or thereabouts at the start of the season so we certainly won’t be underestimating them but we believe, if we’re at our best, we can come out on top.