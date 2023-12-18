‘We weren't at our fluid best but to come back and keep going was absolutely brilliant.’

Cobblers manager Jon Brady felt there were a combination of factors that led to his side’s inability to gain any ‘control’ during Saturday’s to-and-fro 2-2 draw away at struggling Carlisle United.

Town led at the break thanks to Shaun McWilliams’ 30th minute strike but Carlisle, helped by the blustery conditions at Brunton Park, did most of the running in the first half albeit without creating too many clear-cut chances.

The pattern remained the same after half-time and the home side were on course for victory after Jack Armer’s cross went all the way in and Ryan Edmondson headed home Jack Robinson’s corner, but Kieron Bowie snatched a dramatic and somewhat fortunate point in stoppage-time.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady on the touchline at Brunton Park during Saturday's League One game between Carlisle United and Northampton Town

"We turned the ball over too easily at times and we lost control in the game,” admitted Brady. “We lost possession too cheaply but if you look back on the game, I think they had two chances and scored both of them.

"I can't remember many real good chances on our goal. Thommo (Max Thompson) made one or two saves from distance but there were no huge worries or big chances for them, but we know we needed to control the ball a lot better.

"Had we done that, I feel we would have been able to go on and win the game, but to get a point at Carlisle, a really tough place to go, is a good result, especially with how the game went.”

Brady also gave credit to Carlisle for making life difficult for his team. The hosts started the day 22nd in League One but they were fired up after a difficult week that had seen manager Paul Simpson call out some of the club’s supporters.

"Sometimes it's down to the opposition forcing mistakes and putting pressure on and credit to Carlisle, they were fighting for their lives,” Brady added. “But, in the main, you've got to say that our boys have been really consistent for most of the season.

"There are going to be days where you might not be at your best but if you can't get something from the game, it's a real positive and it shows that we're a team that will never give in.