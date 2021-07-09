Brady not anticipating further exits from Cobblers after Smith heads to Orient

Jon Brady.

Manager Jon Brady is not anticipating any further exits from the Cobblers this summer after striker Harry Smith left the club to join Leyton Orient.

Smith followed Lloyd Jones and Ryan Watson - both of whom rejected new deals - out the door, in addition to the players Brady released at the end of last season.

Nine have come in so far and whilst more are expected in the coming weeks, Brady does not currently predict any further exits.

"Right now we're very happy with what we've got overall," he said. "We're building a tight unit and the team are building connections through each other with what we're doing on the pitch.

"We're very comfortable with what we have in the building at the moment."

On the same day Smith signed for Orient, young goalkeeper Dylan Berry was snapped up by Norwich City after he was not offered a pro deal by Northampton at the end of last season.

"In terms of Dylan Berry, we announced our young professionals here and I would say we're very comfortable with the deals that we offered to our scholars," Brady added. "We're delighted to have Max Dyche, Liam Cross and Josh Flanagan signed up."