Brady nominated for Manager of the Month award

Second time this season the Town boss has been nominated

By James Heneghan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has been nominated for the League Two Manager of the Month award for November.

Town only played twice in the league last month but won both games impressively, triumphing 2-0 on the road to Gillingham before an excellent 3-1 victory a promotion rivals Bradford City. It is the second time this season that Brady has been shortlisted for the award.

He will be up against new Crewe manager Lee Bell, who also won two league games in November, Jonny Jackson, manager of a rejuvenated AFC Wimbledon, and Carlisle United’s Paul Simpson.

Jon Brady
The winner will be announced on Friday.

