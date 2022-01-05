Brady nominated for Manager of the Month award
Cobblers only played two games in December but won both
Cobblers boss Jon Brady has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award.
Northampton only played twice in December but they triumphed against promotion rivals in both, beating Exeter City 2-1 and then Harrogate Town by the same margin in back-to-back away games.
Those results cemented their place in second in League Two, eight points behind table-topping Forest Green Rovers.
Brady faces competition from Nigel Clough, who guided Mansfield Town to a maximum nine points from three games in December, and Micky Mellon, manager of in-inform Tranmere Rovers. Keith Hill, recently appointed at struggling Scunthorpe United, is also in the frame.