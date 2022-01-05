Brady nominated for Manager of the Month award

Cobblers only played two games in December but won both

By James Heneghan
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:49 am
Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Northampton only played twice in December but they triumphed against promotion rivals in both, beating Exeter City 2-1 and then Harrogate Town by the same margin in back-to-back away games.

Those results cemented their place in second in League Two, eight points behind table-topping Forest Green Rovers.

Brady faces competition from Nigel Clough, who guided Mansfield Town to a maximum nine points from three games in December, and Micky Mellon, manager of in-inform Tranmere Rovers. Keith Hill, recently appointed at struggling Scunthorpe United, is also in the frame.

Jon BradyCobblersMicky MellonNigel CloughHarrogate Town