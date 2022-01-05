Brady nominated for Manager of the Month award

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award.

Northampton only played twice in December but they triumphed against promotion rivals in both, beating Exeter City 2-1 and then Harrogate Town by the same margin in back-to-back away games.

Those results cemented their place in second in League Two, eight points behind table-topping Forest Green Rovers.