Brady: New-boy Flores will bring something 'different' to Cobblers

Jordan Flores.

On-loan central midfielder Jordan Flores will offer something 'different' to the Cobblers next season, according to manager Jon Brady

The 25-year-old has joined Town on a season-long loan from League One champions Hull City, becoming their sixth signing of the summer.

Flores has a knack of scoring spectacular goals and was nominated for the Puskas Award last year, but he will also bring plenty of technical quality to Northampton's midfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jordan is a very technical player who we believe will fit in well with us," said Brady.

"He is left-footed and that balance is important for us and he is a different type of player to the other midfielders we have here.

"He is very creative, he can open teams up and his record shows he has a goal in him, and a spectacular one at that.

"He is another one who I think the supporters will enjoy watching. He is a good character and someone we are delighted to bring to the club.