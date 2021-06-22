Brady: New-boy Flores will bring something 'different' to Cobblers
Midfielder joins on a season-long loan from Hull
On-loan central midfielder Jordan Flores will offer something 'different' to the Cobblers next season, according to manager Jon Brady
The 25-year-old has joined Town on a season-long loan from League One champions Hull City, becoming their sixth signing of the summer.
Flores has a knack of scoring spectacular goals and was nominated for the Puskas Award last year, but he will also bring plenty of technical quality to Northampton's midfield.
"Jordan is a very technical player who we believe will fit in well with us," said Brady.
"He is left-footed and that balance is important for us and he is a different type of player to the other midfielders we have here.
"He is very creative, he can open teams up and his record shows he has a goal in him, and a spectacular one at that.
"He is another one who I think the supporters will enjoy watching. He is a good character and someone we are delighted to bring to the club.
“I am pleased to be able to bring him in on a season long deal, that is important as is the chance to have him with us for pre-season.”