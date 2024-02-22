Brady might watch from the stands more often after touchline ban

Jon Brady

​Cobblers boss Jon Brady could be tempted to watch from the stands again in the future, if circumstances allow, after admitting he found it to be hugely beneficial during Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Oxford United.

Brady was serving the second of his two-game touchline ban at the Kassam Stadium after picking up his sixth yellow card of the season against Leyton Orient last weekend. He was also in the stands at Sixfields on Saturday when Town beat Bristol Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, Brady found a quiet spot away from the crowd, and alongside the club’s analyst, and he believes it helped him steer Cobblers towards an excellent away point.​ Will Hondermarck and Tony Springett were both on target across the border.

"It was so helpful to be up there,” said Brady. “It gave me a lot of clarity because I got the overview and I enjoyed it.

"I might consider doing it at grounds like Oxford's where you don't have crowds near you because that allows you to talk tactically and look at the video back and that's really important.

"At grounds like ours it's very difficult because you're so close to the fans and it's hard to get messages across. It was a lot simpler on Tuesday and it helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to find the advantages in these situations and it's something I did a lot in those first 20 games when I initially took charge. I probably enjoy it more and that’s because you can see so much. Maybe, when stadiums allow, I'll do it again.”

Brady was delighted with how his players carried out the game plan on Tuesday as Town allowed Oxford to dominate possession but limited them to few clear chances. Josh Murphy scored from range and Will Goodwin glanced in a near post header but otherwise the promotion-chasing hosts were largely blunted.

He added: "Our players are absolutely excellent in terms of their discipline, their approach and their work-rate. Yes, we have got it wrong a few times this season but to concede early so early in the game and come back shows immense character.

"We had real discipline out of possession and I can't really remember them troubling us apart from shots from distance and our mistake towards the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can have all the possession they wanted but it was about how we worked off the ball and I thought we controlled that way.