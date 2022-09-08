Brady may have found his best combination - but he's ready to tinker again
A 4-4-2 with Bowie and Appéré partnered together worked well against Barrow
Cobblers boss Jon Brady may just have landed on his most effective combination of attacking players, even if he is not ready to rule out more tweaks further down the line.
Brady has switched between different personnel in various systems already this season but Saturday’s performance against Barrow, arguably Town’s best so far, may have shown him the way to go.
Cobblers returned to a formation that resembled something close to 4-4-2 at Sixfields with Kieron Bowie, who had previously only played wide since joining on loan from Fulham, in a central role alongside Louis Appéré, and Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins on either flank.
Most Popular
-
1
15 brilliant retro pictures showing Northampton Town down the years - including the day George Best scored six times for Manchester United, Liverpool legend Phil Neal playing for Cobblers and FA Cup build-up with a difference in 1929
-
2
Northampton Saints v Saracens: Full team news for Thursday's Premiership Rugby Cup clash
-
3
Supercomputer tips Northampton Town to just miss out on automatic promotion again - plus where Bradford City, Stockport County, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers, Mansfield Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
-
4
Fulham loanee Bowie called up by Scotland U21s and will be absent for Cobblers
-
5
Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's Gallagher Premiership opener
"I think we have flexibility all over the pitch and players that can play in several positions,” said Brady.
"With the 13 senior players we had available at the weekend, I felt that the way we set up suited the opposition and suited us and that's why we played certain players in certain positions.
"It might be different for another game but it paid off and worked well for us."
Hoskins and Pinnock have started every game so far but, unlike for the majority of last season, they are operating on opposite flanks. Hoskins is cutting in from the left and Pinnock is doing likewise from the right.
"The thinking behind that is that we feel it just works for us and we are more penetrative because they have the ability to cut inside or cross with their weaker foot,” Brady explained.
“Other games we might flip them back and they might be natural footed wingers on either side.
"We are flexible and the players are comfortable to play either way and it's good because it means opposition teams can't be settled on what we are going to do and how we are going to set up so we feel that is another strength.”