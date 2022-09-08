News you can trust since 1931
Brady may have found his best combination - but he's ready to tinker again

A 4-4-2 with Bowie and Appéré partnered together worked well against Barrow

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:43 pm

Cobblers boss Jon Brady may just have landed on his most effective combination of attacking players, even if he is not ready to rule out more tweaks further down the line.

Brady has switched between different personnel in various systems already this season but Saturday’s performance against Barrow, arguably Town’s best so far, may have shown him the way to go.

Cobblers returned to a formation that resembled something close to 4-4-2 at Sixfields with Kieron Bowie, who had previously only played wide since joining on loan from Fulham, in a central role alongside Louis Appéré, and Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins on either flank.

Jon Brady

"I think we have flexibility all over the pitch and players that can play in several positions,” said Brady.

"With the 13 senior players we had available at the weekend, I felt that the way we set up suited the opposition and suited us and that's why we played certain players in certain positions.

"It might be different for another game but it paid off and worked well for us."

Hoskins and Pinnock have started every game so far but, unlike for the majority of last season, they are operating on opposite flanks. Hoskins is cutting in from the left and Pinnock is doing likewise from the right.

"The thinking behind that is that we feel it just works for us and we are more penetrative because they have the ability to cut inside or cross with their weaker foot,” Brady explained.

“Other games we might flip them back and they might be natural footed wingers on either side.

"We are flexible and the players are comfortable to play either way and it's good because it means opposition teams can't be settled on what we are going to do and how we are going to set up so we feel that is another strength.”

