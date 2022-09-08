Brady may have found his best combination - but he's ready to tinker again

Cobblers boss Jon Brady may just have landed on his most effective combination of attacking players, even if he is not ready to rule out more tweaks further down the line.

Brady has switched between different personnel in various systems already this season but Saturday’s performance against Barrow, arguably Town’s best so far, may have shown him the way to go.

Cobblers returned to a formation that resembled something close to 4-4-2 at Sixfields with Kieron Bowie, who had previously only played wide since joining on loan from Fulham, in a central role alongside Louis Appéré, and Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins on either flank.

Jon Brady

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think we have flexibility all over the pitch and players that can play in several positions,” said Brady.

"With the 13 senior players we had available at the weekend, I felt that the way we set up suited the opposition and suited us and that's why we played certain players in certain positions.

"It might be different for another game but it paid off and worked well for us."

Hoskins and Pinnock have started every game so far but, unlike for the majority of last season, they are operating on opposite flanks. Hoskins is cutting in from the left and Pinnock is doing likewise from the right.

"The thinking behind that is that we feel it just works for us and we are more penetrative because they have the ability to cut inside or cross with their weaker foot,” Brady explained.

“Other games we might flip them back and they might be natural footed wingers on either side.