Brady 'massively honoured' to manage Cobblers for 125th anniversary celebrations

Jon Brady says he feels 'massively honoured' to be manager of Northampton Town as the club celebrates their 125th birthday this weekend.

The club are planning a series of events to mark the occasion, including a bumper souvenir programme and a specially-designed kit worn by the home team, while a number of former players will also be in attendance.

Brady is focussed on the game itself and trying to beat promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers, but he also knows it promises to be a special occasion.

Jon Brady.

"We're all looking forward to it," said Brady. "There's a big crowd expected and there will be lots of good things going on in and around the club.

"It's obviously a huge milestone and for me, it's a massive honour to be manager of the football club for as we reach this milestone.

"You speak to people who have followed the club and it's been a roller-coaster ride but what I do hope is that we can make our town proud and represent our town in the best possible way.

"The club has a fantastic history and I'm just so honoured to be part of this day. I'm following in the footsteps of some great names who achieved a lot for the club so I'm really proud to be in this position and I just hope everyone has a great day."

Brady also spoke about all the community work the club does, adding: "I think it's a time to reflect and appreciate all that's good about your football club and there's certainly so many great things about our club.

"The family feel to the club, what we do within the community and schools and all the great people who work here, there's just loads of fantastic stuff that goes on.