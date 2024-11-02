Brady makes no excuses after lamentable Cobblers are stunned in FA Cup

Jon Brady

Jon Brady admitted Cobblers could have no excuses after they were dumped out of the FA Cup in embarrassing fashion on Saturday, beaten 2-1 by seventh tier Kettering.

The Poppies fought back from an own goal to claim a famous victory and humiliate their local rivals in front of the BBC cameras.

Brady said: "We started the game quite well and we scored a legitimate goal that gets disallowed and then we do score and that should be 2-0.

"But we were very blunt up front and that's because we're obviously lacking numbers at the moment and we're missing the front men who make a difference.

"There can be no qualms and no excuses. Full credit to Kettering, I don't want to take anything away from them, they fully deserved the result.

"We haven't had too many really bad nights in my time here but that's obviously a really bad night and I can understand the supporters' frustration at the end.”