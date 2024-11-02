Brady makes no excuses after lamentable Cobblers are stunned in FA Cup
The Poppies fought back from an own goal to claim a famous victory and humiliate their local rivals in front of the BBC cameras.
Brady said: "We started the game quite well and we scored a legitimate goal that gets disallowed and then we do score and that should be 2-0.
"But we were very blunt up front and that's because we're obviously lacking numbers at the moment and we're missing the front men who make a difference.
"There can be no qualms and no excuses. Full credit to Kettering, I don't want to take anything away from them, they fully deserved the result.
"We haven't had too many really bad nights in my time here but that's obviously a really bad night and I can understand the supporters' frustration at the end.”