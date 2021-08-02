Brady makes decision on his captain but number one spot is still up for grabs

Liam Roberts keeps out Joe Ironside's penalty against Cambridge on Saturday. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady had decided who will be his captain for the new season, but the number one spot remains up for grabs.

Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie shared the armband for most of pre-season before Joseph Mills, captain for most of last season, returned from injury against Birmingham.

Horsfall again started as skipper at Cambridge United on Saturday but Mills took over when he was introduced early in the second-half.

"In-house we have made a decision and the boys know," said Brady.

"You will know over the next couple of days regarding who will be the captain this season. It's obviously important to us and to the club and we'll announce it when we're ready."

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts played the full 90 on Saturday and enjoyed a fine game, the highlight of which was a brilliant penalty save from Joe Ironside.

But asked whether Roberts is his number one, Brady said: "We'll see. We still have a lot to do in our prep this coming week and no decisions on that have been made yet."

With Roberts in goal and Paul Lewis preferred over Jordan Flores in midfield, Brady picked a line-up on Saturday that could well step out for this weekend's League Two curtain-raiser against Port Vale.

But again Brady was not giving much away, adding: "There are a few things to consider at the moment. We've had a lot of issues with players isolating through COVID and we've also had Jack Sowerby out injured.

"We have had a few things to contend with and we've had to nurse players through minutes so we will have to see over the next week and we still have a bit to do ourselves in our organisation.