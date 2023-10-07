Brady made decision to sign Willis after seeing him close-up in training
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cobblers manager Jon Brady declared himself ‘delighted’ to wrap up a short-term deal for experienced defender Jordan Willis.
The 29-year-old former Sunderland and Coventry centre-half comes in on a free transfer and gives Brady an extra option at the back. The Town boss is currently without the likes of Jon Guthrie and Max Dyche due to injury but will have the services of Willis until at least the January transfer window. The new man has been named on the bench for Saturday’s League One fixture at Shrewsbury.
"We are delighted to welcome Jordan to the club," said Brady. "He is a defender with a huge amount of experience, particularly of playing in League One and we feel he will help add depth to the squad in a key position.
"He has been training with us for a few weeks so we have had the chance to have a good look at him and to see how he fits in, so we know he is ready to go and we believe he will be a good addition.
"The chairman and the board of directors have been very supportive in extending the budget again for this signing to happen and we thank them for that. We believe Jordan's experience and pedigree will be a big asset to us ahead of a busy period in the season and we are pleased to add him to the squad."