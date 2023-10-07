Brady made decision to sign Willis after seeing him close-up in training

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers manager Jon Brady declared himself ‘delighted’ to wrap up a short-term deal for experienced defender Jordan Willis.

The 29-year-old former Sunderland and Coventry centre-half comes in on a free transfer and gives Brady an extra option at the back. The Town boss is currently without the likes of Jon Guthrie and Max Dyche due to injury but will have the services of Willis until at least the January transfer window. The new man has been named on the bench for Saturday’s League One fixture at Shrewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to welcome Jordan to the club," said Brady. "He is a defender with a huge amount of experience, particularly of playing in League One and we feel he will help add depth to the squad in a key position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Willis during his Sunderland days

"He has been training with us for a few weeks so we have had the chance to have a good look at him and to see how he fits in, so we know he is ready to go and we believe he will be a good addition.