Brady looking for more of the same from Cobblers against table-topping Leyton Orient

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is looking for more of the same from his side against table-topping Leyton Orient despite defeat last time out.

Town were beaten 2-1 by Swindon on Thursday – their first loss in nine league games – but Brady was delighted with his team’s performance on the night and felt they did everything right aside from finish off their chances.

Now they welcome in-form Orient to Sixfields. Richie Wellens’ team have lost just twice all season and currently boast a five-point lead at the summit.

"The performance was strong and in the first-half we did everything we wanted to do,” said Brady. “We pressed them well, we intercepted a lot and we broke on them and had some great efforts.

"We didn't put the ball in the back of the net and that was the difference on the night. We have all those chances but we need to be putting them away and on another day we will.

"We will look forward to the game against Orient and I'm just looking forward to watching our players play again because I was so pleased with so many aspects of the game against Swindon.

"Our attacking intent was brilliant and on any other day I think we get the three points, but obviously it will be a tough game against the league leaders who are racing away with it at the moment.

"It should be another fantastic contest. They have only conceded 12 goals this season and that was pretty much how we were last season in terms of defensive capabilities but they have the attacking intent as well so there's great balance to them.

