Cobblers boss Jon Brady has likened Tyler Magloire’s development to that of Fraser Horsfall’s and says supporters are starting to see the best of him now he has worked his way up to full match speed.

The 23-year-old was chucked in at the deep end when he started the first game of the season just two days after returning to Sixfields. He was short of match fitness and that showed at times in the opening few weeks of the campaign, but his last two performances have been his best in Cobblers colours.

Magloire was impressive in defeat to Doncaster Rovers last weekend and equally as good when scoring his second goal of the season as Town downed Barrow 3-1 on Saturday, rising high at the back post to head in Mitch Pinnock’s corner.

Horsfall was the same age as Magloire when he signed for Northampton in 2020 and he too initially struggled before thriving under Brady, so much so the club were not able to keep hold of him when his contract expired earlier this summer.

"I'm really pleased for Tyler,” said Brady. “What he's done is put himself out there for us. He hadn't played since March and came in two days before the first game of the season. We got an injury with AK (Akin Odimayo) and he went 'I'll play, I want to play' even though he was nowhere near conditioned.

"Now he has found his legs and you can see what a difference he makes to us, but at the same time he is just 23 years of age and he's a young centre-half who is still developing. We had Fraser Horsfall at this club and we saw how he developed. He didn't play in my first game but he played every single game thereafter for me.

"I'm just happy for Tyler and already we have seen that growth in him.”

There was praise for another defender on Saturday. Sam Sherring had missed a month with injury but returned to start against Barrow and he did well out of position at right-back.

"Sam Sherring has come into the team and he's only trained twice in four months on the grass,” Brady added. “He put himself out there. We had a good chat and he wanted to play.