Brady liked what he saw from new signing Koiki against Nottingham Forest

Ali Koiki.

Ali Koiki's 90-minute showing against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday was enough to convince manager Jon Brady to hand the left-back a one-year contract.

The 21-year-old spent a short time on trial at Sixfields and was confirmed as Town's 11th summer signing on Friday morning.

"Supporters will have seen what Ali was all about in his performance against Nottingham Forest," said Brady.

"I thought he did well on Tuesday and we have been impressed with what we have seen from him in training over the last few days too.

"He has an excellent attitude, he is in good shape physically and he has settled well in to the group.

"It is important to have depth in the squad and to have competition and Ali certainly brings that to the left back position.

“His main priority is of course the defensive side of the game but he can also attack from full-back and that is important.