Town made most of the running at Sixfields and dominated nearly all of the statistics, taking 16 shots to Wimbledon’s seven, but it was another frustrating night in front of goal.

The two big chances fell to defenders as Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev kept out Jon Guthrie at close quarters in the first-half before Sam Sherring’s late shot was blocked by his own man.

"We had the two real key chances in the game,” said Brady.

Cobblers striker Tete Yengi is challenged by AFC Wimbledon's Alex Pearce at Sixfields on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“There’s the one with Jon where Shez has pulled it back to him, he’s two yards out and the goalkeeper has kept it out.

"Those were going in for us at the start of the season.

"The goalkeeper doesn’t know anything about it, and then there’s one near the end where Shez hits it and it’s going in but the ball hits Jon Guthrie’s legs.

"We’re just finding it a bit tough at the moment and it’s not quite going for us.

"But you could see the way we tried to play. There’s a purpose and identity to us and if we come off with a 1-0 win, everyone says it’s a really good performance.

"I feel that way anyway.

